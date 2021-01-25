Barcelona accounts confirm club are paying Atletico Madrid for preferential rights on players

Barcelona news today has been dominated by the figures of outstanding transfer payments to clubs for a multitude of players signed in recent years.

A total of 19 players have payments still required for their moves to the Camp Nou, including several who are no longer at the club – with the details outlined in Marca.

Read more: Barcelona club accounts reveal eye-watering money still owed to clubs for 19 player transfers

However, the accounts also showed one other outstanding payment; that the club owe Atletico Madrid a fee of €5m for what is described as preferential rights.

Back in October 2019, a report in El Mundo outlined how the clubs had reached an agreement in which the Blaugrana would pay Atleti €15m in exchange for two things – silence over documents that revealed alleged misgivings in the signing of Antoine Griezmann that summer, and also for the Catalan club to have an advantage in the potential future signings of several stars at Los Rojiblancos.

Whilst goal.com now clarifies this report was denied by both clubs, this signifies that there was indeed truth to these claims.

It is not specified by the club accounts what players these ‘preferential rights’ refer to.