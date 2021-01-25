Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid lead the rest of Europe in strong home form

Football fans have not returned to stadiums in Spain since the global outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020, including a lengthy three-month halt in matches until the resumption in June last year.

However, despite a lack of fans, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are posting stronger home records than any other clubs across Europe’s top five leagues since the pandemic struck.

The CIES Football Observatory has measured that only Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt (15 out 15) and the Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers (12) are the only two clubs to have won all their home matches – to have played at least 10 home games – since the outbreak began in Europe.

However, in the top five leagues – nobody can reach Atleti’s winning home percentage of 86.7 with their city rivals Los Blancos – who are playing their home games at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium as their Santiago Bernabeu home is under construction – lagging only slightly behind, on 85.7.

In terms of Spanish clubs, Sevilla are next highest with a win rate of 66.7 percent at home with Barcelona further behind, on 57.1 percent.

Diego Simeone’s side lead the way in La Liga with 47 points from their opening 18 league games, with Madrid – who won last year’s title – in second spot.

The percentage of home wins has decreased from 45.1 percent between 1 January 2019 and 31 March 2020 to 42.0% between 1 April 2020 and 18 January 2021.