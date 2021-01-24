WATCH: Valencia star Uros Racic fires superb opening goal against Atletico Madrid

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid are suffered an early setback against rivals Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano thanks a wonder strike from Uros Racic.

Los Rojiblancos were leading title rivals Real Madrid by a four point margin ahead of kick off in the Spanish capital, but Diego Simeone’s side find themselves facing a real battle against Los Che.

Both sides created chances in a bright opening period, with Jose Gimenez testing Jaume Domenech and Manu Vallejo forcing a superb reaction stop from Jan Oblak.

However, the game turned on a moment of inspiration on 12 minutes as Serbian winger Racic crashed home a superb finish.

Denis Cheryshev’s square ball found him on space on the edge of the box and he whipped an outrageous effort past Oblak for his first ever Valencia goal.

However, despite that setback, Atletico have reacted smartly with Joao Felix lashing home a close range finish to level things up for the hosts.

