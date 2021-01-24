WATCH: Luis Suarez and Angel Correa put Atletico Madrid ahead against Valencia

Atletico Madrid have fired a La Liga title reminder to their rivals as Luis Suarez and Angel Correa have edged them into a 3-1 lead over Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos look set to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points ahead of rivals Real Madrid after an impressive start to the second half from Diego Simeone’s side.

Portuguese international Joao Felix cancelled out a spectacular opener from Valencia star Uros Racic, but the hosts have simply taken control after the restart in Madrid.

Suarez has continued his excellent start to life in the Spanish capital with a composed finish from Felix’s pass inside the box before Mexican international Correa finished off a flowing counter attack.

Simeone will be confident his side can hold on in the closing stages and increase their advantage over Los Blancos, with his team still retaining a crucial game in hand over their city rivals.

