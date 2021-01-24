WATCH: Joao Felix levels for Atletico Madrid against Valencia

Atletico Madrid have responded brilliantly to falling behind in their La Liga clash with Valencia with Joao Felix firing them level in the Spanish capital.

Both sides have had chances in an enthralling clash at the Wanda Metropolitano with Serbian winger Uros Racic firing Los Che into a superb lead after just 13 minutes.

Uros Račić with an absolute BEAUTY! 😱 Oh my word, what a curler that is from the Valencia man 🦇

However, Diego Simeone’s table toppers have refused to buckle under the pressure on home soil, with Portuguese international Felix levelling things up for them on the half hour mark.

Thomas Lemar’s deep corner was not dealt with properly by the Valencia defence and Felix bravely got ahead of his marker to stab home the equaliser at the back post.

Goal nummer zes voor João Félix dit seizoen in La Liga 👏 Vanuit de corner tikt hij de 1-1 binnen 💪

That goal re-established Atletico’s five point lead at the top of the table heading into the break and Los Rojiblancos can increase that to seven if they win here with a game in hand over rivals Real Madrid.

Image via Getty Images