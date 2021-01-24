Spanish football headlines: Hazard begins to deliver, Barcelona members want Garcia and the curious case of Fernandes

Spanish football headlines for January 24

Eden Hazard begins to show what he can do

Eden Hazard has enjoyed a difficult start to his Real Madrid career after his big-money move from Chelsea, but last night at Alaves the Belgian began to show what he’s capable of according to a report in Marca.

He’s still not at his best level, but there were definitely green shoots on the Mendizorroza pitch. Hazard showed that he can be counted on and that Zinedine Zidane has been right to back him.

Barcelona’s members want Eric Garcia

In a survey carried out by 420 Barcelona members over the age of 18 by Time Consultants for Mundo Deportivo and carried in a report in Diario AS, one of the most interesting queries answered was regarding transfer activity.

The members were asked about Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, two key transfer targets of Barcelona. 65.7% were in favour of the signing of the former, 42.1% of whom wanted him now. 42.1% were in favour of the latter, but just 33% thought it worthwhile to bring him in before the summer.

The curious case of Matheus Fernandes at Barcelona

Matheus Fernandes has been ostracised ever since he arrived at Barcelona according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana signed the Brazilian from Palmeiras for a fixed €7m plus €3m in variables last January, and then sent him on loan to Real Valladolid. Since returning to Catalonia, he’s been given very little game-time in Ronald Koeman‘s team.

