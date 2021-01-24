Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona beat Elche, Osasuna defeat Granada and Odegaard close to Arsenal move

Spanish football evening headlines for 24 January

Barcelona earn fourth win on the bounce at Elche

Barcelona were back in La Liga action this afternoon, locking horns with Elche at the Martinez Valero. It’s the seventh game in a row Barcelona have played away from home, but despite this they were still on the hunt for their fourth consecutive victory.

They got it. Barcelona won 2-0 with a goal either side of half-time, leapfrogging Sevilla into third and cutting the distance to league leaders Atletico Madrid to seven points.

Read more here.

Budimir brace helps Osasuna beat Granada 3-1 at El Sadar

Osasuna picked up a massive 3-1 victory over Granada at El Sadar on Sunday afternoon, pulling themselves out of the bottom three and level on points with Eibar. They’re now 17th in La Liga.

For Granada, the defeat is a disappointing reverse that sees them fail to apply pressure to Real Sociedad in sixth, while allowing Real Betis to remain a single point behind them. They’re 7th.

Read more here.

Rumours linking Odegaard to Arsenal gathering pace

Reports linking Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard with a loan move to Premier League side Arsenal are continuing to gather pace according to a report in Caught Offside.

Kike Marin, a respected journalist, has posted a picture of the Norwegian wearing an Arsenal shirt with his name and the number ten on the back.

Read more here.