Rumours linking Martin Odegaard to Arsenal gathering pace

Reports linking Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard with a loan move to Premier League side Arsenal are continuing to gather pace according to a report in Caught Offside.

Kike Marin, a respected journalist, has posted a picture of the Norwegian wearing an Arsenal shirt with his name and the number ten on the back.

Odegaard, who spent last season on loan with Real Sociedad, has barely featured under Zinedine Zidane at Madrid this season, with the French coach instead relying on his trusted midfield trident of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The lack of minutes drove Odegaard to ask to leave, with a number of clubs said to be seriously interested in taking him on loan for the second half of the season including Sevilla, La Real and, most strongly, Arsenal.

Information from the Daily Mirror suggests that Arsenal will pay a £2m loan fee to sign Odegaard for the rest of the current campaign and that they’ll also pay his wages in full. There is no purchase option included in the deal.

Odegaard could gain prominence at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal in need of a creative presence in midfield. Mesut Ozil is on his way to Turkish side Fenerbahce, so his number ten shirt will be vacant. Dani Ceballos, another Madrid player on loan at Arsenal, should help Odegaard settle.