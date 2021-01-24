Jean-Clair Todibo’s ex-agent: “[Barcelona] believed in him, but Todibo thought he was already a phenomenon”

Bruno Satin, the agent who brought French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to Barcelona, has spoken out in criticism of his former client to Calciotoday in comments carried by Marca.

Todibo is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, with Ronald Koeman keen to bring in Eric Garcia in the near future. Ronald Araujo has emerged as a key figure at centre-back, while Gerard Pique is still around, if injured, and Oscar Mingueza has stepped up from the B team.

“We’re happy with the work we did to bring him to Barcelona, but now I no longer take care of his interests,” Satin said. “He’s a difficult character. He never listened to the advice of [Eric] Abidal, the sporting director of the Catalans.

“The club believed in him, but Todibo thought he was already a phenomenon. That’s why his adventure in La Liga didn’t go well. He has great qualities, but he lacks humility.”

Todibo signed for Barcelona in January 2019 from French side Toulouse, but has thus far been unable to force his way into the Blaugrana defence.

He was loaned out to Germany with Schalke last January with a purchase option included in the deal only for the German club to decide against activating it.

He joined Benfica before the start of this season for a two-year loan spell with a purchase option again included, but coach Jorge Jesus is said to not rate him in the slightest. He’s played just twice this season and looks set to be on the move again.