Eibar secure crucial 1-1 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo

Struggling Eibar have secured a vital La Liga point thanks to a 1-1 draw away at Celta Vigo.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side find themselves just two points outside of the relegation zone, after picking up just one league win since the end of November.

They also endured a difficult start in the rain in Galicia, as Celta star Brais Mendez pounced on a defensive error to put the hosts into a 1-0 lead after just nine minutes.

However, the Basque side showed their trademark resilience before the break, as midfield star Bryan Gil latched onto Yoshinori Muto’s pass to slam home before half time.

Mendilibar’s team did have to ride their luck again after the break however, as goal keeper Marko Dimitrovic produced a game saving stop to deny Hugo Mallo in the closing stages.

Up next for Eibar is a home game against Sevilla next weekend with Celta Vigo travelling to Granada.

Image via Celta Vigo CF on Twitter