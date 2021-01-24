Eden Hazard begins to show what he can do

Eden Hazard has endured a difficult start to his Real Madrid career after his big-money move from Chelsea, but last night at Alaves the Belgian began to show what he’s capable of according to a report in Marca.

He’s still not at his best level, but there were definitely green shoots on the Mendizorroza pitch as Los Blancos won 4-1. Hazard showed that he can be counted on and that Zinedine Zidane has been right to back him.

With Ferland Mendy behind him on the left, Hazard gradually became more and more involved in the game. First he was shy, but then he began to assert his personality, rallying well after a heavy challenge to kick into gear.

The Belgian had a hand in the two first goals before scoring the third, exhibiting the class and quality Madrid had brought him to the club for. It was his third goal of the season and his fourth for Los Blancos, his first since 25 November against Inter.