Diego Simeone calls for calm over Atletico Madrid’s La Liga title chances

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is keeping calm over his side’s La Liga title charge, despite extending their lead at the top to seven points.

Los Rojiblancos now have a commanding lead over city rivals Real Madrid alongside a vital game in hand over Zinedine Zidane’s defending champions.

Goals from Joao Felix, Luis Suarez and Angel Correa secured a vital three points in their 3-1 win at home to Valencia this weekend but the Argentinian boss is not jumping to conclusions.

“We only think of Cádiz in our next game and to improve in each training session,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We look at what is coming up, how we can improve.

“In the first half our performance cost us, but then we played well in the second half and began to hurt Valencia.

“The best way to live with this moment is to take it game by game.”

Simeone’s side will now take a welcome break in midweek after already being eliminated from the Copa del Rey this season.

His team then face a crucial run of games in February as they aim to try and hold off Real Madrid, with a trip to Cadiz followed by a home game against Celta Vigo and trips to Granada and Levante alongside a Champions League clash with Chelsea.