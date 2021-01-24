Bayern Munich eye Villarreal star as David Alaba replacement

Bayern Munich are rumoured to be lining up a shock bid for Villarreal defender Pau Torres to replace the outgoing David Alaba.

Austrian international Alaba looks certain to leave the Bundesliga giants after failing to agree a contract extension at the Allianz Arena beyond the end of the current campaign.

The 28-year old has been heavily linked with a possible free transfer to current La Liga champions Real Madrid this summer, with Bayern subsequently needing to sign a replacement.

According to reports from Marca, Torres’ eye catching performances for Villarreal in the last 12 months have placed him firmly on Bayern’s radar.

Villarreal will be determined to hold on for a premium price for their star asset if Bayern and other European powerhouses come calling, with his €60m release clause unlikely to be altered.

The Spanish international has been ever present in Unai Emery’s defence so far this season with 20 successive starts in league action.