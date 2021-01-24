Atletico Madrid open up seven point La Liga title lead with Valencia win

Atletico Madrid have opened up an impressive seven point lead at the top of the La Liga table thanks to an emphatic 3-1 win at home to Valencia.

Diego Simeone’s side now have an even more commanding lead over second place Real Madrid, with Los Rojiblancos still holding a game in hand advantage over their city rivals.

However, it was not all plain sailing for Simeone’s side on the night as Serbian star Uros Racic fired Valencia into a spectacular early lead.

But, Portuguese international Joao Felix scrambled home a deserved equaliser for Simeone on the half hour mark.

The hosts looked to exert their dominance after the restart as Luis Suarez latched onto Felix’s pass to put them in front for the first time in the game.

Mexican star Angel Correa sealed another crucial three points in the closing stages as he swept from a flowing team counter attack.

