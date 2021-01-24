Ante Budimir brace helps Osasuna beat Granada 3-1 at El Sadar

Osasuna picked up a massive 3-1 victory over Granada at El Sadar on Sunday afternoon, pulling themselves out of the bottom three and level on points with Eibar. They’re now 17th in La Liga.

For Granada, the defeat is a disappointing reverse that sees them fail to apply pressure to Real Sociedad in sixth, while allowing Real Betis to remain a single point behind them. They’re 7th.

Ante Budimir opened the scoring for the men from Pamplona, scoring in the 27th minute. He doubled Osasuna’s lead and his tally six minutes before half-time, assisted by Enrique Barja.

Luis Suarez pulled one back for the visitors in the 50th minute only for their hosts to kill the game in the 86th, Jon Moncayola, teed up by Roberto Torres, dealing the blow.

Facundo Roncaglia was then sent off for Osasuna after picking up a second yellow, but that won’t dent their satisfaction. Next up for them is a trip to Almeria in the Copa del Rey, while Granada likewise travel to Navalcarnero.