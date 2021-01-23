Willian Jose completes Wolves move

Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose has left the club to join Premier League side Wolves on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The deal, subject to international clearance and a work permit, could pave the way for La Real to move for Sevilla forward Carlos Fernandez, who they’ve been linked with.

Read the full story as Willian Jose joins on loan from @RealSociedadEN, subject to work permit and international clearance.#WelcomeWillian ✍️🗞 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 23, 2021

29, Jose was born in Porto Calvo in Brazil. He’s a strong and capable frontman, similar in profile to Raul Jimenez, who’s out injured for Wolves. He came through the youth system at CRB and then Barueri.

Jose then joined Deportivo Maldonado, from whom he embarked on a series of loan spells to Sao Paulo, Gremio, Santos, Real Madrid B, Real Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas. He joined La Real in 2016.

The Basque club are currently sixth in La Liga, their form having fallen off a cliff after a lightning start. They’re currently trying to sign Fernandez in the hope of refreshing a squad that has European as well as domestic commitments.