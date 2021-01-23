Watch: Youssef En-Nesyri scores brace for Sevilla against Cadiz

Sevilla went into Saturday afternoon’s clash with Cadiz in the Sanchez-Pizjuan knowing that victory could lift them into third in the La Liga table.

Villarreal drew earlier in the afternoon and Barcelona aren’t playing until tomorrow, so Julen Lopetegui‘s team had a chance to steal a march on their rivals for a Champions League place.

15 – @ennesyri9 es el jugador de @LaLiga que ha marcado más goles esta temporada en todas las competiciones (15), anotando los últimos nueve en sus últimos 13 remates a portería. Imparable pic.twitter.com/490Rsgmshv — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 23, 2021

At half-time, they look well on their way to fulfilling their side of the bargain. Youssef En-Nesyri, their on-fire Moroccan marksman, scoring a brace to put the hosts into a comfortable lead.

He opened the scoring in the 35th minute before doubling their advantage and his tally four minutes later.

Youssef En-Nesyri's great form continues! 🔥 A quick double from the Moroccan striker has Sevilla in complete control ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/MLAMVlq7r5 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 23, 2021

Born in Fez, En-Nesyri joined Sevilla from Leganes last January, whom he joined in 2018 from Malaga. A Moroccan international, En-Nesyri has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, including nine from his last 13 shots.

His form hasn’t gone unnoticed – Premier League side West Ham had a bid rejected from him this winter transfer window.