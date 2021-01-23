WATCH: Karim Benzema nets 10th La Liga goal of 2020/21

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has netted his 10th La Liga goal of the 2020/21 season as Los Blancos lead 4-1 away at Alaves.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have dominated from the start in the Basque Country with an expected win narrowing the gap behind leaders Atletico Madrid to four points.

Brazilian international Casemiro nodded the visitors into a deserved 15th minute before Benzema latched onto Eden Hazard’s cute flick to make it 2-0.

Former Chelsea star Hazard then grabbed his first goal of 2021 before the break as he raced onto Toni Kroos’ pass to fire home.

Alaves boss Abelardo Fernandez made a triple change at the break to try and haul his team back into it with Joselu nodding home from a free kick on the hour mark.

However, Benzema looks to make made the game safe for Real Madrid on 70 minutes as he bent home a superb individual effort from the edge of the box.

Alavés 1-4 Real Madrid – Karim Benzema goalpic.twitter.com/4FXyVEM1Y0 — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 23, 2021

