WATCH: Eden Hazard nets first Real Madrid goal of 2021

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has broken his goal scoring duck for 2021 as Los Blancos lead 3-0 away at Alaves in La Liga action.

Los Blancos are in need of a vital three points away in the Basque Country as Zinedine Zidane’s side look to close the gap on title rivals Atletico Madrid.

Despite the French coach missing the game after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, his side have dominated at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Brazilian international Casemiro headed them into a deserved 15th minute lead before top scorer Karim Benzema confidently blasted home Hazard’s clever flick.

However, the Belgian international was not to be kept off the score sheet himself in first half added time as he raced onto Toni Kroos’ lofted pass to tuck past Fernando Pacheco.

The run. The touch. The finish. Eden Hazard looks like his old self 💙 pic.twitter.com/iPf8BdfbPZ — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) January 23, 2021

If Real Madrid can hold on for an expected three points in the second half, they will move to within four points of Diego Simeone’s league leaders.

