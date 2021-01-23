WATCH: Casemiro and Karim Benzema put dominant Real Madrid 2-0 ahead at Alaves

Real Madrid have secured a vital 2-0 half time lead away at Alaves in La Liga action.

Los Blancos headed to the Basque Country without a host of key first team stars and manager Zinedine Zidane – after the French coach tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

But despite failing to spark into life in 2021, with just one win this year prior to the trip to the Estadio Mendizorroza, the defending champions have dominated against Alaves.

Alaves defender Martin Aguirregabiria wasted a decent early chance for Abelardo Fernandez’s side before Karim Benzema fired against the post.

Brazilian star Casemiro eventually found the breakthrough on 16 minutes as he headed home Toni Kroos’ whipped corner.

The visitors came close to doubling their lead before the break, before Benzema finally broke the Alaves resistance as he latched onto Eden Hazard’s flicked pass to fire past Fernando Pacheco before the break.

