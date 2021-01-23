Huesca La Liga

Stalemate between Huesca and Villarreal at El Alcoraz

Villarreal travelled to Huesca‘s El Alcoraz this afternoon with the hope of leapfrogging Barcelona into third and keeping Sevilla at an arm’s length with a win.

Their hosts, on the other hand, were desperate to pick up a much needed victory to give them a bit of forward momentum. Huesca are rock-bottom of La Liga, six points from safety before kick-off.

Etienne Capoue

Neither got what they wanted. The game, a tight and competitive stalemate, finished goalless, with neither team asserting themselves upon the tie and seizing control. In fact, each of the last four meetings between these two sides have ended in draws.

Huesca

Next up for Villarreal is a Copa del Rey clash with Girona this coming Tuesday, before they host Real Sociedad in a pivotal clash next Saturday evening.

Huesca travel to Real Valladolid in this Friday night’s fixture, hosting last season’s champions Real Madrid the following Saturday afternoon.

Posted by

Tags Huesca La Liga Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.