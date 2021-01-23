Spanish football evening headlines: En-Nesyri takes Sevilla third, Real Madrid hit back at media claims and Willian Jose joins Wolves

Spanish football evening headlines for 23 January

En-Nesyri hat-trick against Cadiz lifts Sevilla into third

Sevilla went into Saturday afternoon’s clash with Cadiz at the Sanchez-Pizjuan knowing that victory could lift them into third in the La Liga table.

They got the job done. Youssef En-Nesyri, their Moroccan marksman, scored his second hat-trick this month to ensure that the points stayed in Seville.

Real Madrid hit back at claims of problems with Inter

Real Madrid have hit back at claims that relations are strained between themselves and Inter over payments relating to the transfer of Achraf Hakimi.

Corriere dello Sport, carried in Football Italia, claimed that Madrid were demanding more guarantees for the player’s delayed payment and could even ask for him back.

Willian Jose completes Wolves move

Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose has left the club to join Premier League side Wolves on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The deal, subject to international clearance and a work permit, could pave the way for La Real to move for Sevilla forward Carlos Fernandez, who they’ve been linked with.

