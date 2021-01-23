Real Madrid secure dominant 4-1 La Liga win away at Alaves

Real Madrid have sealed a vital 4-1 La Liga win away at Alaves as Zinedine Zidane’s side look to close the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid.

Zidane was absent from the bench after testing positive for Covid-19 last week but assistant coach David Bettoni led the Los Blancos to their first win away from home since December.

Brazilian international Casemiro nodded the dominant visitors into a 15th minute lead as he powered home Toni Kroos’ corner.

Karim Benzema deservedly doubled their lead just before the break as he fired home Eden Hazard’s flick before the Belgian international made it 3-0 in added time.

Alaves boss Abelardo Fernandez made a trio of changes at the break with former Real Madrid striker Joselu heading home from a deep free kick.

Benzema finally wrapped the three points up with 20 minutes to go as he smashed another fine effort past Fernando Pacheco to move Zidane’s side to within four points of Diego Simeone’s leaders.

Image via Getty Images