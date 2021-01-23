Real Madrid planning a squad rebuild this coming summer

The leaders of Real Madrid have realised that this coming summer a rebuild is badly needed at the Santiago Bernabeu according to a report in Marca.

The team isn’t performing as is expected, and many positions have been marked in red, among them left-back. There’s talk that Marcelo could depart even though he has another year left on his contract, and Ferland Mendy has also failed to convince.

Madrid are thinking about Sergio Reguilon. Los Blancos sold him to Tottenham Hotspur this past summer but have a buy-back clause of €45m. It’s not on the table right now, however, and will depend on who’s in the dugout come next season.

Two other players who’ve caught the attention of Madrid already within the club are Fran Garcia, a winger currently on loan at Rayo Vallecano, and Miguel Gutierrez, currently at Castilla.

Madrid currently sit second in La Liga, trailing behind Atletico Madrid by seven points. They were knocked out of both the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey in the last ten days.