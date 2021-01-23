Real Betis mount late comeback to earn point at Real Sociedad

A late comeback from Real Betis earned them a point in the Basque Country against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

La Real took the lead in the 48th minute through Alexander Isak, with Mikel Oyarzabal doubling their advantage shortly before the hour mark.

Sergio Canales pulled one back five minutes from time, teed up by veteran Joaquin, before the Betis captain turned goalscorer in the 89th minute to rescue what was, psychologically, a big result.

The result leaves the Andalusians eight, just four points behind La Real, who are in sixth, and just seven points off a Champions League place. Unbeaten in four in La Liga, Betis are now well and truly in the mix for a Europa League spot.

Both sides lock horns again on Tuesday night, this time in Seville. They’re contesting the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. In La Liga, Betis face Osasuna at their place next weekend while La Real travel to Villarreal.