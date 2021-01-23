Karim Benzema: It is all to play for in the La Liga title race

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has insisted his team are very much still in the La Liga title race.

The former French international reached 10 league goals for 2020/21 with a brace in their 4-1 win away at Alaves.

The victory closes the gap on rivals and league leaders Atletico Madrid to four points with Diego Simeone’s side facing Valencia tomorrow.

Despite trailing Los Rojiblancos heading into the second half of the campaign, Benzema believes Real Madrid have a strong chance of defending their title in the coming months.

“It is a very good game for us and it will boost our confidence.,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We have to continue working as we have done, it is what we have to do after a difficult week.

“We are on the right track after a hard week and we have to look at ourselves as there is still of lot of football to be played in the league.”

Real Madrid have racked up 40 points from their first 19 games of the season with Atletico holding two games in hand over them following the win in Alaves.

Los Blancos will not play in midweek action after being eliminated from the Copa del Rey with Zinedine Zidane’s side facing a home game against Levante next weekend.

Zidane’s players have an ideal chance to rack up some vital points in the coming weeks with games against Huesca, Getafe, Valencia, Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad in February.

