Cristiano Piccini ends loan spell at Atalanta to return to Valencia

Cristiano Piccini has returned to Valencia after his loan spell with Italian side Atalanta was ended early as per Football Italia.

The right-back joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan on 9 September with an option to buy for €3m. Injuries plagued his time in Bergamo, however, and he ended up making just one appearance for the club, playing an hour against Spezia.

Piccini flew back to Spain this morning and will resume training with Valencia. He had a number of options to choose from but is said to be keen to help struggling Valencia and reboot his career in La Liga. His parent club are currently 14th in the table.

El italiano @crispiccini acaba de aterrizar en Valencia. No es un fichaje pero viene a sumar desde hoy. Gran gesto para volver perdonando mucho dinero✈️🇮🇹⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yg6tVtN3wz — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) January 23, 2021

Piccini began his senior career with Fiorentina, being loaned out to Carrarerse, Spezia, Livorno and Real Betis before joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2015. He spent two seasons in Seville before joining Portuguese side Sporting for a campaign, returning to Spain to sign for Valencia in 2018.