Conflicting reports around Achraf Hakimi deal between Real Madrid and Inter

A battle is seemingly brewing between Real Madrid and Inter over Achraf Hakimi according to a report in Corriere dello Sport carried by Football Italia.

Los Blancos are apparently demanding more guarantees for the player’s delayed payment and could even ask for him back. Inter signed Hakimi in September for €40m, with the fee to be paid in four €10m instalments.

The first of these was to be paid in December, but Inter agreed to a postponement until March 30 with Madrid. But with questions growing over Inter’s financial stability as they seek new investors and could even sell the club, Madrid are growing concerned.

The Spanish champions are even suggesting that the signed agreement to postpone the first instalment is no longer valid as it was missing some key elements in the paperwork, and a “repossession” clause could result in Hakimi returning to the Santiago Bernabeu as a means of wiping out the debt.

Many Madrid supporters have claimed it was a mistake to part ways with the Moroccan international who’s scored six goals and contributed five assists from 24 appearances this season.

In a separate report in Marca also carried by Football Italia, however, Hakimi’s agent has assured that there’s “no problems” between the two clubs.

Marca claim that contrary to the earlier report there’s a “very friendly” rapport between the two clubs, and his agent has said there’s no concern about the delayed payment.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Alejandro Camano told FCInter1908.it. “We haven’t received any calls from Madrid. Achraf is happy at Inter and is only concentrated on doing his best for Inter. His objective is to win with the Inter shirt, and he’s not thinking about anything else.”