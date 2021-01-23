Celta Vigo confirm second January transfer arrival

Celta Vigo have confirmed their second transfer of the La Liga winter market with the arrival of Argentinian midfielder Augusto Solari.

The 29-year old has joined the Galician club on an undisclosed fee from Racing Club de Avellaneda as part of a two-and-a-half year contract at the Estadio Balaidos.

Solari has been a long term transfer target for new Celta boss Eduardo Coudet after the pair previously worked together to great success at Racing Club between 2017 and 2019.

Coudet has confirmed he is confident of securing other possible targets before the window closes at the end of the month, according to reports from Diario AS.

Highly rated midfielder Miguel Baenz has already joined the La Liga club in a £3m deal from Real Madrid’s acclaimed youth set up with a handful of short term loan deals expected to be finally completed in the coming days.

Image via Celta Vigo CF on Twitter