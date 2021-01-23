Barcelona stars return for crunch La Liga trip to Elche

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been recalled to the squad ahead of tomorrow’s vital La Liga trip to Elche.

The Dutch international was rested for Barcelona’s midweek Copa del Rey win away at Cornella alongside Spanish full back Jordi Alba.

Both players return to the 23-man squad at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero alongside fit again United States international Sergino Dest, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have opted to travel to Elche more than 24 hours before the game in Valencia, in a change to their previous travel arrangements so far this season.

Koeman’s side have improved significantly in league action in recent weeks with six wins from their last seven La Liga games and all three points in this one would take them back up into third place in the table behind Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

POTENTIAL BARCELONA STARTING LINE UP V ELCHE:

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets De Jong; Pedri, Messi, Dembele; Griezmann