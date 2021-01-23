Barcelona defender issues La Liga title rallying call

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has called on his teammates to make a determined push to win the La Liga title in the coming months.

The Uruguayan international has benefitted from key injuries in Ronald Koeman’s defence in recent weeks to force himself into the La Blaugrana starting XI in 2021.

Araujo has started 11 of Barcelona’s last 12 games in all competitions as Koeman’s side have recovered their league form and risen up to third place in the table.

“The squad is very good, this is a good group,” he told an interview with Marca.

“The team has helped me. The issue of concentration was difficult for us, we made mistakes that we shouldn’t have, but we talked amongst the defenders and with the coach.

“We are happy now because results are improving and we are going to fight for La Liga.”

Koeman has previously stated that his side cannot afford to drop any further points in La Liga as they look to close the gap on rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

They face a trip to face struggling Elche this weekend before a demanding run of games at the start of February.

Home games against Athletic Club, Alaves, Cadiz and Elche are broken up by a trip to Real Betis and a Champions League clash with Paris-Saint Germain.