Alaves and Real Madrid name starting lineups for historic night at Mendizorroza

Alaves are celebrating their centenary. Based in the Basque city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, they were founded on January 23rd, 1921.

They celebrate the date by welcoming La Liga champions Real Madrid to Mendizorroza this evening, a game of serious importance for Los Blancos as well as the hosts.

Known for their passionate fanbase, Alaves are one of the most culturally distinctive clubs in Spain. They’re currently, however, in a battle for their lives. Alaves sit 17th in the league table, just a place and a point clear of Elche and the relegation zone.

Madrid are without Zinedine Zidane, who’s tested positive for Covid-19, but are in desperate need of a big performance. They’re currently seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and were knocked out of both the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey in the last ten days.

David Bettoni, the man taking charge of Madrid this evening, named a strong starting lineup. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, with a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane and Ferland Mendy.

The familiar three of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro will take their places in midfield, while Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard play either side of Karim Benzema up front.