Valencia defensive star Gabriel Paulista agrees contract extension

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista has finally put pen to paper on a new long term contract at the Estadio Mestalla.

Paulista’s future at the club had been thrown into doubt after previous complications over extending his deal beyond the end of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

However, as per reports from Marca, the former Arsenal centre back has now committed his future to Los Che ahead of the second half of the season.

The 30-year old revealed in an interview with the club website he now intends to retire at the club when his new contract expires in 2024.

Paulista has established himself as an ever present figure in Javi Gracia’s side this season, with 19 league starts, primarily alongside highly rated Hugo Guillamon at the heart of Valencia’s defence.

He is also expected to challenge for a place in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for this summer rearranged European Championships after completing the process to switch allegiance from Brazil to La Roja.