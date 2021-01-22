Spanish football evening headlines: Odegaard close to Arsenal move, Zidane tests Covid-19 positive and La Real to sign Sevilla striker

Spanish football evening headlines for January 22

Martin Odegaard tipped to join Arsenal on Friday

Arsenal are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign Martin Odegaard on a loan deal in a transfer that is dominating Real Madrid news on Friday.

A report in Marca claims that both clubs are hopeful of a deal being struck on Friday with La Sexta saying that an agreement is very close following the Norwegian holding talks with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid-19

There is significant breaking Real Madrid news on Friday morning with an update that the club’s boss Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed on Friday and will mean that the Frenchman must immediately self-isolate and will therefore be absent from the Spanish champions trip to Alaves this weekend.

Sevilla striker agrees deal to join Real Sociedad

There is a significant transfer set to be concluded in La Liga with Sevilla striker Carlos Fernandez set to seal a transfer to Real Sociedad.

La Real are set to seal the deal for the Spaniard which will then allow their striker Willian Jose to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

