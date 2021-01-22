Sevilla striker agrees deal to join Real Sociedad

There is a significant transfer set to be concluded in La Liga with Sevilla striker Carlos Fernandez set to seal a transfer to Real Sociedad.

La Real are set to seal the deal for the Spaniard which will then allow their striker Willian Jose to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The deal to the Basque club is set to be processed for an initial €10m alongside a further €2m in add-ons.

Fernandez enjoyed a sterling 2019/20 campaign when he bagged 13 goals for Granada – helping the Andalusian club to qualify for European football for the first time in their history while also reaching the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

The 24-year-old made a total of 19 first-team appearances for Sevilla but scored just twice – while he also enjoyed a prolific season with Deportivo La Coruna in 2018/19 in the Segunda.

Fernandez was part of the squad that won the Under-21 European Championships in the summer of 2019 but has not yet been involved in the national senior squad.