Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard tipped to join Arsenal on Friday

Arsenal are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign Martin Odegaard on a loan deal in a transfer that is dominating Real Madrid news on Friday.

A report in Marca claims that both clubs are hopeful of a deal being struck on Friday with La Sexta saying that an agreement is very close following the Norwegian holding talks with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

🚨🚨🚨 ¡ODEGAARD, MUY CERCA DEL ARSENAL!@JLSanchez78: “Ya ha tenido una conversación con ARTETA”. Lo estamos viendo en #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/SLBBJjXQtJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 22, 2021

The news from Spain follows on from reports in football.london and ESPN earlier on Friday which both highlighted that a move to North London was now the most likely outcome for the 22-year-old.

Marca reported on Tuesday that Odegaard had asked to leave Real Madrid on a loan deal this month before a follow-up report in Diario AS claimed that he and Real Sociedad had begun talks about concluding a loan return, but England now appears a more likely destination.

Odegaard has missed 10 successive matches for Los Blancos and is hopeful of finding regular first-team football elsewhere, as he does not fit into a 4-3-3 system in the Spanish capital.