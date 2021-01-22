Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe drops hint over PSG future

Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe has dropped a key hint over his plans to sign a new contract with Paris-Saint Germain.

The French international has been consistently linked with a move to the Spanish capital in the last 18 months with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane admitting he is a big fan of the 22-year old.

His current deal at the Parc de Princes expires at the end of the 2020/21 season and he is yet to agree an extension in Paris, with Real Madrid and Liverpool on high alert.

“I’m thinking about it, if I renew with PSG it will be to spend many years here, soon I will have to make a decision,”he told an interview with Telefoot, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“If I had the answer right now, I would give it.

“I don’t want to sign a contract and say a year later that I want to leave. If I sign it is to stay and that deserves time to reflect on my decision.”

If Mbappe opts against remaining with the defending Ligue 1 champions, new boss Mauricio Pochettino could be open to a big money sale this summer to avoiding losing him on a free in 2022.

PSG are likely to demand in the region of €150m for the former AS Monaco hot shot after he netted an incredible 104 goals in 146 games in Paris.