Real Madrid midfielder suffers injury blow

It has been a damaging day of Real Madrid news as boss Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19 but the club have now confirmed a new player injury too.

The club have confirmed central midfielder Fede Valverde has an injury to his adductor muscle in his right leg and is now set for a period on the sidelines.

⚪️ OFICIAL | Parte médico del @RealMadrid sobre @FedeValverde 🚑 Sufre una lesión muscular en el aductor largo de la pierna derecha 🤕 Queda pendiente de evolución pic.twitter.com/VXUILfb21F — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 22, 2021

There is no indication of how long the 22-year-old will be out of action although he will definitely be out of this weekend’s clash at Alaves.

Uruguayan midfield Valverde sustained a fissure in the posterior tibial spine of his right leg in the 4-1 defeat at Valencia before the November international break and has started only three matches in the time since – including Wednesday’s Copa del Rey defeat against Alcoyano.

Valverde, 22, made 30 starts across all competitions last season but has started just 12 matches to date this campaign and none at all in the league since Christmas.

He has lost prominence to Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric in the club’s starting line-up.