Real Madrid injury crisis: Six first-team players out for Alaves trip with Zidane positive for Covid-19

There is concerning Real Madrid news ahead of their trip to Alaves in La Liga this weekend with six first-team players unavailable through injury and boss Zinedine Zidane after testing positive for Covid-19.

As outlined by a report in El Mundo Deportivo, six first-team players are unavailable for Los Blancos due to various injuries including club captain Sergio Ramos, who has yet to recover from a knee injury.

Madrid are also without Nacho Fernandez, who has tested positive for Covid-19 while right-back Dani Carvajal will sit the trip to the Basque Country out due to injury.

Two midfielders will also not be involved; Fede Valverde will miss the game with an adductor injury while Martin Odegaard is on the verge of sealing a loan exit from the club.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes is a long-term absentee for the Spanish champions.