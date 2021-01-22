Alaves La Liga

Real Madrid injury crisis: Six first-team players out for Alaves trip with Zidane positive for Covid-19

There is concerning Real Madrid news ahead of their trip to Alaves in La Liga this weekend with six first-team players unavailable through injury and boss Zinedine Zidane after testing positive for Covid-19.

As outlined by a report in El Mundo Deportivo, six first-team players are unavailable for Los Blancos due to various injuries including club captain Sergio Ramos, who has yet to recover from a knee injury.

Sergio Ramos

Madrid are also without Nacho Fernandez, who has tested positive for Covid-19 while right-back Dani Carvajal will sit the trip to the Basque Country out due to injury.

Fede Valverde, Real Madrid

Two midfielders will also not be involved; Fede Valverde will miss the game with an adductor injury while Martin Odegaard is on the verge of sealing a loan exit from the club.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes is a long-term absentee for the Spanish champions.

  1. M.boy says:
    22nd January 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Hala madrid

    1. Manuel Peña a says:
      22nd January 2021 at 6:02 pm

      Sinceramente no entiendo al Sr Florentino x q x menos a echado a otros técnicos q en realidad si sabían dirigir y a este “tecnico” inútil lo mantiene en el cargo y además acabando con los nuevos valores q mañana serán laa2 estrellas del REAL MADRID

