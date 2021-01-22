Real Madrid confirmed squad v Alaves: Martin Odegaard, Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane among absentees

Real Madrid have confirmed their 20-man squad for their trip to Alaves in La Liga with Martin Odegaard among a long list of absentees.

The Norwegian is set to seal his exit from the club in the coming days with Real Madrid news focused on his future amid reports that he is on the brink of leaving the club, with Arsenal said to be the most probable destination.

There are five other first-team squad members unavailable for Los Blancos with club captain Sergio Ramos, who has yet to recover from a knee injury, chief among them.

Dani Carvajal is also sitting out the trip to the Basque Country while utility player Nacho Fernandez has yet to recover from Covid-19, although Raphael Varane is back in the squad.

Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes are also out for the Spanish champions, while boss Zinedine Zidane is sitting out the game after testing positive for Covid-19 and will stay in Madrid.

