Real Madrid concern on Sergio Ramos fitness; set to miss Alaves trip

Real Madrid news is focused on the upcoming league clash at Alaves but captain Sergio Ramos is set to miss out the trip due to an injury.

The talismanic defender did not train with his teammates on Friday and will not be involved in the trip, along with the absences of midfield duo Martin Odegaard and Fede Valverde.

Informa Melchor Cope: Sergio Ramos, Odegaard y Valverde no entrenan con el equipo un día antes de visitar al Alaves. Nacho será baja por el protocolo COVID, aunque ya ha dado negativo. Rodrygo sigue recuperándose de su lesión de larga duración

Ramos has been carrying a knee injury that made him a major doubt for the recent clash against Athletic Club Bilbao – where he left the stadium wrapped in a bandage and limping – before sitting out this week’s Copa del Rey clash at Alcoyano.

This has created a shortage in the centre of defence for Los Blancos who are also without Nacho Fernandez, who remains positive for Covid-19 and will not be involved in the matchday squad.

That meant Castilla central defender Victor Chust is made his first-team debut alongside Eder Militao at Alcoyano, and the 20-year-old is likely to be included in the matchday squad here – although Raphael Varane is expected to return to the starting line-up.

