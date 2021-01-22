Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid-19

There is significant breaking Real Madrid news on Friday morning with an update that the club’s boss Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed on Friday and will mean that the Frenchman must immediately self-isolate and will therefore be absent from the Spanish champions trip to Alaves this weekend.

The official Madrid statement does not give any further details or context to the update, so it remains unclear if Zidane is showing any symptoms of the virus – but he, alongside all the club’s players and coaching staff, are regularly tested for the virus.

Zidane now must comply with the stringent health criteria, meaning he must immediately enter a period of quarantine and he will only be allowed to return to the club facilities whenever he returns a negative test.

The news completes a turbulent week for Los Blancos following Wednesday night’s shock Copa del Rey defeat against Alcoyano.