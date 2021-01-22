Papu Gomez linked with a move to Sevilla

Papu Gomez has been linked with a move to Sevilla. The Argentine has been touted as the creative presence the Andalusians are missing in midfield, a void in the team ever since Ever Banega left to play in Saudi Arabia last summer.

Desde Italia me apuntan algunas claves de la negociación entre Atalanta y el @SevillaFC por el Papu Gómez. El SFC proponen un cesión con opción de compra obligatoria en junio. Dicha compra estaría entre 8/10 millones de euros. En Bérgamo dicen que se llegará al acuerdo. pic.twitter.com/4BVrFkKEjI — José Manuel García (@butacondelgarci) January 22, 2021

The idea is for Gomez to join Sevilla on a loan with a compulsory purchase option in June believed to be between €8m and €10m. Both parties are said to be optimistic a deal can be reached.

32, Gomez has been an instrumental part of the Atalanta side that’s taken Europe by storm in recent years.

He joined the Italian club in 2014 and it’s been where he’s spent the majority of his career, after spells in his homeland with Arsenal de Sarandi and San Lorenzo, an earlier spell in Serie A with Catania and a brief stint with Metalist Kharkiv.

Sevilla are currently fifth in La Liga, a point off third-placed Barcelona. Julen Lopetegui‘s side face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.