Ilaix Moriba “couldn’t sleep” after learning he was going to start for Barcelona at UE Cornella

Ilaix Moriba has long been touted as one of the hottest talents coming out of La Masia for some time. Strong, intelligent and technically proficient, the central midfielder has been spoken about as operating in a similar mould to Paul Pogba.

Ilaix made his debut for Barcelona last night in the Copa del Rey against UE Cornella. It wasn’t an easy game to debut in with the Segunda B side playing out of their skin. Despite this, Ilaix performed well, meeting Cornella’s physical challenge.

He recovered the ball seven times, although he misplaced eleven of his attempted 50 passes. He committed five fouls, the most of any Barcelona player, hinting at his aggression and will-to-win.

The 18 year-old is already a starter for Garcia Pimienta with Barcelona’s B team, and became the third youth player to debut this season under Ronald Koeman after Oscar Mingueza and Konrad de la Fuente, whose bow came in the Champions League.

Speaking after the game in comments carried by Diario Sport, Ilaix was understandable pleased. He said partaking in the tie gave him “a magnificent feeling” and that when he got home after learning he was going to start he “couldn’t sleep”.

Regarding his future, Ilaix was clear and focused. “I go day by day,” he said. “I have to do my thing and be aware that my team is Barcelona B, with Pimi, to whom I’m very grateful.”