Copa del Rey Round of 16 draw: Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano trip among several standout ties

The Round of 16 draw for the Copa del Rey took place on Friday morning after the third round was completed earlier this week.

Barcelona news sees the club take on Segunda outfit Rayo Vallecano – who defeated La Liga outfit Elche 2-0 in the previous round and will welcome the Blaugrana to Vallecas.

Potentially the two standout ties of the round are games between top-flight rivals as current holders of the competition – dating back to their 2019 triumph – Valencia travel to Sevilla, while Real Betis host Real Sociedad – whose 2020 final against Basque rivals Athletic Club Bilbao still remains to be played.

💥 OFICIAL | Emparejamientos de los Octavos de Final de la #CopaDelRey 🆚 Eliminatorias a partido único 📆 Se disputarán 26, 27 y 28 de enero 🏆 #CopaDelRey #LaCopaEnCOPE pic.twitter.com/WQFN0VVou6 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 22, 2021

Athletic face a potential banana skin as they travel to giant-killing Alcoyano of the Segunda B – who defeated both Huesca and, memorably, Real Madrid – while Navalcarnero, the other remaining third tier team, play host to Granada – beaten semi-finalists last year.

The other all La Liga tie sees Real Valladolid host Levante while Villarreal and Osasuna face testing trips to high-flying Segunda sides Girona and Almeria respectively.

The games will be played on the dates of 26, 27 and 28 January.

Copa del Rey last 16 draw:

Alcoyano v Athletic Club

Navalcarnero v Granada

Girona v Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

Almeria v Osasuna

Real Valladolid v Levante

Sevilla v Valencia

Real Betis v Real Sociedad