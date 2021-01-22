Barcelona’s court defence against Quique Setien to focus on his underperformance as boss

Barcelona are being taken to court by their former boss Quique Setien and are being charged with failing to suitably pay the coach after terminating his contract earlier this year.

A report in Cadena Ser this week outlined how Setien is taking the club to court due to an outstanding payment and the Blaugrana breaching the terms of his contract.

⚠️ NOVETATS ‘CAS SETIÉN’ 🗣️ “El Barça encara no m’ha pagat” [Setién @ellarguero] – El Barça li discutirà en judici la seva capacitat i actitud per entrenar segons fonts del club – Se li va pagar el mes que no havia cobrat de sou i no previst un altre pagament.@jordimartiras pic.twitter.com/oorz3hByHO — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) January 20, 2021

The Catalan club only formalised the exit of Setien in mid-September, over a month after he was relieved of his first-team coaching duties with reports claiming that his lawyers will demand €4m from the club in compensation.

As furthered by Marca, the defence of the club is going to be centred on Setien’s failure to meet his managerial objectives and his poor results, which subsequently undermined the terms of his contract.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and was subsequently replaced with Dutchman Ronald Koeman, who currently has the club in third place in the league standings.

Setien was appointed in January 2020 with the club top of the league, but he was unable to stop Real Madrid securing the title while the Blaugrana also crashed out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League at the quarter-final stages of the competitions, as they finished the campaign trophyless.