Barcelona give key update after Covid-19 scare

There was concern at Barcelona today following the news that two players from Cornella – their Copa del Rey opponents on Thursday night – tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Diario Sport outline that the Blaugrana players and staff returned a full bill of negative results on Friday to ease the worry that the infection was spread by the encounter.

Despite this, Marca say that Barcelona news will see the club remain on high alert in the coming days and ensure maximum vigilance, with neither of the positive Covid-19 players at Cornella being named.

The tests undertaken on Friday were compulsory La Liga tests – to be taken 48 hours before a match – so were not specific to this incident, although there may be concern that a positive result may have slipped through the net, with the players likely to be more monitored more closely in the days ahead.

Cornella have requested the postponement of their match this weekend.