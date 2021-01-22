Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman loses patience with players despite Cornella win

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has lost patience with his players despite his side grinding out a Copa del Rey victory against Segunda B outfit Cornella.

It was a victory that was far from convincing – the Blaugrana missed two penalties and required extra-time to see off their third tier Catalan neighbours – while Marca say that Koeman was angered at the performance despite the win.

Koeman is cited as saying after the clash: “We have qualified through the tie, but we cannot be happy because we have scored goals, we have missed two penalties and we must have more responsibility in this type of game.”

The report outlines how this is far from the first time that Koeman has publicly slammed his players and they claim that it is the latest indication that he is frustrated with their level of performance.

He said of Antoine Griezmann after a game against Sevilla: “In the two opportunities he has had, he should have scored at least one goal because of the quality he has.”

After the draw against Eibar, Koeman claimed: “Individual mistakes cost us goals. We have spoken with our defenders to be more on top and to be more focused on the set pieces.”

The Blaugrana are through to the last 16 of the competition and will be hopeful of continuing their resurgence in form this season, but it is clear the Dutchman is far from happy with the situation.