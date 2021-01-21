Zidane’s cycle coming to a close at Madrid

Zinedine Zidane‘s era at Real Madrid is coming to an end according to a report in Marca.

The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu don’t want to make a drastic call right now, but would rather wait until the summer so that they can enter next season with fresh enthusiasm.

Madrid can still win La Liga and the Champions League, but both prospects don’t look all that realistic.

Madrid’s failure in the Copa del Rey last night, where they were knocked out by third-tier and ten-man Alcoyano, means that Zidane has never won the competition as a player or a coach.

Coupled with their defeat in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana last week against Athletic Bilbao, Madrid have endured a difficult six days.

Zidane, despite his historical success, is still subject to results and the general vibe in the squad. Madrid’s current performance hints at a lack of confidence or inspiration in the current setup.

The players the Frenchman selected for the defeat are primarily secondary, men who get very little minutes in La Liga. Their apparent apathy, paired with the departure of Luka Jovic and the imminent departure of Martin Odegaard, spells trouble.