Watch: Luis Suarez hits a late winner at Eibar for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid travelled north to the Basque Country to take on Eibar with the ambition of extending their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points.

Los Rojiblancos have been flying this season, keeping a clean sheet in eleven of their last 15 and winning 12 of their last 13. In a season where Real Madrid and Barcelona have stuttered, they’ve flown, and are good value for their lead.

Eibar, on the other hand, have had a battle on their hands this season. Outperforming themselves even by being present in the Primera, they sat in 15th place going into the game, but having never lost the mantle of being exceedingly tough to play against.

Remarkably, in the 12th minute, it was the hosts who took the lead, and they did it through their goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. He stepped up for the spot-kick and finished with aplomb, going hard left before being mobbed by his teammates.

At the other end, five minutes before the break, a more familiar goalscorer got Atletico back on level terms. If Dmitrovic is the shot-stopper, Luis Suarez is the gunman. Labelled past his best by the powers-at-be at Barcelona, the Uruguayan seized upon an Eibar error before powering home.

Suarez won it late on. He earned a penalty in the game’s dying minutes before stepping up to convert it without problems, earning his side an additional two points that could have massive implications in the title race.